Hurricane Matthew: Haiti south '90% destroyed' - *(Haiti now being forgotten/ignored)

Why is Haiti being forgotten and ignored ?

Hurricane Matthew: Haiti south '90% destroyed'

Nearly 900 people are known to have been killed by Hurricane Matthew in Haiti, with aid officials saying up to 90% of some areas have been destroyed.

Some of the hardest-hit towns are yet to be reached by land, and there are fears more bodies will be found.

Parts of Haiti's south had faced "complete destruction", aid workers told the BBC.

Hurricane Matthew has now made landfall in South Carolina in the US, having battered Florida on Friday.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) has downgraded it to a Category One hurricane, with maximum sustained winds having decreased to 75mph (120km/h).

But the NHC warned of a "serious inland flooding event unfolding".

The storm is due to hit North Carolina later.

Rescue efforts are under way in Haiti to assess the destruction left in the wake of the most powerful Caribbean storm in a decade.

