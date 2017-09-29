Newsvine

Rick4248

About Articles: 68 Seeds: 124 Comments: 4801 Since: Jan 2013

Facebook and Twitter ads highlighted support for Democrat Hillary Clinton among Muslim women.

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Rick4248
Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:41 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

#ClintonObama #ClintonObamaSoros

 More and more,  we find what the Russians and others were exposing/focusing on was Obama/Clinton support for Muslims. They seemed to excuse their terrorist deeds and welcome their money.

 While crying about women's rights - their mega dollar supporters/donors were the Muslims that enslave women. The same groups that head women and to this day don't allow them basic rights.

  This is why the investigators aren't releasing the ads/posts they have recovered.

They aren't the Pro-Trump B.S. the Dems claimed they were.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor