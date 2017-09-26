Newsvine

By Rick4248
Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:28 AM
Colin Kaepernick first knelt in support of BLM - DemsMedia keeps twisting !

   His first kneeling was, as he stated in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. It was a rascial thing, it wasn't a party statement - it was about a perceived injustice perpetrated by police shooting Black men/people.

 Once President Trump spoke up - the DemsMedia starting their twisting and spinning. They said he was talking against "Black Players" - they claimed his statements were and are proof of his racism.  

 We all now free speech is protected by law - its a right we as Americans all share. But is the football field the correct place for political/personal statements ? Should we as fans be subjected to these shows of personal/political attention tactics?

 Should we have demonstrations for gay rights, women's rights, or bathroom debates before the game starts or during the anthem ?

What's next folks - what is the Politically Correct Resistance Groups planning for our baseball and basketball seasons - what about hockey games ?

 Politics are being forced into everything we do - when is it too intrusive ?  

