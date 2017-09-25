We have been misinformed and lied too again

We've been lied to again:

"September 6 statement by Alex Stamos, the companys chief security officer, who noted that the vast majority of the ads run by the 470 pages and accounts did not specifically reference the U.S. presidential election, voting or any particular candidate.

Rather, the ads and accounts appeared to focus on amplifying divisive social and political messages across the idealogical spectrum touching on topics from LGBT matters to race issues to immigration to gun rights, Stamos said at the time"

"Investigators at Facebook discovered the Russian ads in recent weeks, the company has said, after months of trying in vain to trace disinformation efforts back to Russia.

The company has said it had identified at least $100,000 in ads purchased through 470 phony Facebook pages and accounts. Facebook has said this spending represented a tiny fraction of the political advertising on the platform for the 2016 campaign"

http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/russian-operatives-used-facebook-ads-to-exploit-divisions-over-black-political-activism-and-muslims/ar-AAssGcE