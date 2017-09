September 6 statement by Alex Stamos, the companys chief security officer, who noted that the vast majority of the ads run by the 470 pages and accounts did not specifically reference the U.S. presidential election, voting or any particular candidate.

Rather, the ads and accounts appeared to focus on amplifying divisive social and political messages across the idealogical spectrum touching on topics from LGBT matters to race issues to immigration to gun rights, Stamos said at the time.