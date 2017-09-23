How the internet influenced Dem voters

What do you think about people who changed their minds because of unidentified Russian posts online ??

I was thinking about this Russian thing - the Dems/Media wants US to believe Russians convinced people to change their vote ! ? !

Now think about that for one minute - no one to this day has shown exactly what those supposed ads/postings said. No one has posted any information that even verifies they were posted ! That's amazing -

But in a recent study more Dems stated they "Knew people who changed their votes because of the Russian internet posts".

So these Dems admitted or said, "I know fellow Democrats/people who were persuaded to vote for Trump because of what the Russians posted about Clinton" - or "Dems/People I know voted for Trump because some stranger on the internet said they shouldn't vote for Hillary"

First off - if you chose who your gonna vote to lead your Country by online comments/posts - what does that say about you ?

Second - how do they know which posts/ads/fake news they read was supposedly posted by Russians?

Lastly - if you Dems actually know people that easily influenced/brain washed/ - please send me their emails. If I post that they should give me control of their lives - that they should vote to give me control of our Government - I wanna talk to these people.