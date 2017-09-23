Newsvine

Rick4248

About Articles: 64 Seeds: 123 Comments: 4719 Since: Jan 2013

How the internet influenced Dem voters -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Rick4248
Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:30 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

What do you think about people who changed their minds because of unidentified Russian posts online ??

 

I was thinking about this Russian thing - the Dems/Media wants US to believe Russians convinced people to change their vote ! ? !

Now think about that for one minute - no one to this day has shown exactly what those supposed ads/postings said. No one has posted any information that even verifies they were posted ! That's amazing - 

 But in a recent study more Dems stated they "Knew people who changed their votes because of the Russian internet posts".

So these Dems admitted or said, "I know fellow Democrats/people who were persuaded to vote for Trump because of what the Russians posted about Clinton" - or "Dems/People I know voted for Trump because some stranger on the internet said they shouldn't vote for Hillary"

  First off - if you chose who your gonna vote to lead your Country by online comments/posts - what does that say about you ?

Second - how do they know which posts/ads/fake news they read was supposedly posted by Russians? 

 

 Lastly - if you Dems actually know people that easily influenced/brain washed/ - please send me their emails. If I post that they should give me control of their lives - that they should vote to give me control of our Government - I wanna talk to these people.

 

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor