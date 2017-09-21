Newsvine

"Chucky and Nancy, Washingtons New Power Couple"

By Rick4248
Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:07 AM
Article Photo

#NancyChucky

Source

New York times scrambles to remove picture of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

This photo showing a intoxicated looking Nancy Pelosi was posted this morning in a NY Times article titled,

"Chuck and Nancy, Washington's New Power Couple by New York post .

Facebook is trying to stop any further reposting's of this photo - it has been replaced in the now shown version online. We can only hope they had a printed version - 

 

 

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/20/us/politics/chuck-schumer-nancy-pelosi-trump-health-care.html?smid=fb-share

