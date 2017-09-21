Bharara: Trump would have asked for something 'inappropriate'

MSN/MSNBC and other "News outlets" have closed their comment sections and even commentary forum websites.
Many people have wondered why - why now ? Its seems more and more what their doing is stifling public comments on the numerous open attacks on our President.
This article is a fine example - its a fluffed up innuendo laden - could be's - mixed with perceptions of wrong intentions.
- Not factual acts of wrong doing
- not factual inappropriate words or deeds.
- Just a bunch of suggested "might have been" !
Notice how they say Bharara stated he felt, "eventually *he would have asked him to do "something inappropriate."
- "he considered, but decided against recording a conversation with the president that ultimately never took place"
But then he admits, "Trump seemed to be calling to simply "chit-chat,"
Now it seems Bharara being a paranoid Party Player felt if he kept talking with or being friendly with the President - he might asked me to do him a favor !
But still he admits, ""I don't know that for a fact. But that's my strong belief."
See how the Dems/media blows up nothing to create a false impression attack piece !
But now the public cannot comment on this and other such articles because they have and are shutting down their public comment forums/areas and websites.