Bharara: Trump would have asked for something 'inappropriate'

MSN/MSNBC and other "News outlets" have closed their comment sections and even commentary forum websites.

Many people have wondered why - why now ? Its seems more and more what their doing is stifling public comments on the numerous open attacks on our President.

This article is a fine example - its a fluffed up innuendo laden - could be's - mixed with perceptions of wrong intentions.

Not factual acts of wrong doing

not factual inappropriate words or deeds.

Just a bunch of suggested "might have been" !

Notice how they say Bharara stated he felt, "eventually *he would have asked him to do "something inappropriate."

"he considered, but decided against recording a conversation with the president that ultimately never took place"

But then he admits, "Trump seemed to be calling to simply "chit-chat,"

Now it seems Bharara being a paranoid Party Player felt if he kept talking with or being friendly with the President - he might asked me to do him a favor !

But still he admits, ""I don't know that for a fact. But that's my strong belief."

See how the Dems/media blows up nothing to create a false impression attack piece !

But now the public cannot comment on this and other such articles because they have and are shutting down their public comment forums/areas and websites.