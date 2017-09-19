Donors paying Clinton's legal bills

The Associated Press(August 2000)

WASHINGTON -- With the help of some of the Democratic Party's biggest donors, President Clinton's legal defense fund raised more than $1 million this year. But he and Hillary Rodham Clinton still owe about $4 million in legal fees, fund officials said Wednesday.

More bills are expected from Clinton's fight to keep his law license in Arkansas. And he faces the lingering possibility of indictment after he leaves office for his conduct in the Monica Lewinsky case.

"In our view, we've come a very long way, but we still have a ways to go," said Anthony Essaye, the fund's executive director. It has raised about $8 million over 2 1/2 years.

Donors giving the $10,000 maximum to the legal fund this year include Peter Angelos, a trial lawyer and owner of the Baltimore Orioles; Harvey Weinstein, co-chairman of Miramax Films; Eli Broad, chairman of SunAmerica, the insurance giant; Fred Eychaner, president of Newsweb Corp.; and Lew Wasserman, chairman emeritus of Universal Studios.

Three of them -- Broad, Eychaner, and Wasserman -- also gave $10,000 apiece for legal fees in both 1998 and 1999. Angelos and Weinstein gave $10,000 in 1998.

The five men, their wives and their companies have given $1.8 million in unregulated soft money contributions to Democratic Party committees since Jan. 1, 1999.

Their donations helped the Clinton fund take in $1.1 million since Jan. 1, including $950,000 during the first six months of the year.

In comparison, during the last six months of 1999, the fund received $800,000 in contributions.

Essaye said the Clintons still owe $4 million in legal fees for the multifaceted independent counsel's investigation and the Paula Jones sexual harassment lawsuit.

None of the money has gone to pay Clinton's $850,000 out-of-court settlement with Jones nor the $90,000 in penalties that a federal court judge imposed on the president for giving false testimony in the Jones case about his relationship with Lewinsky.

The fund will pay Clinton's legal expenses as he fights an Arkansas state disciplinary panel's request that he lose his law license because of his false testimony.

His efforts to conceal the relationship with Lewinsky led to Clinton's impeachment by the House on perjury and obstruction of justice charges and acquittal in the Senate last year.

Last week, independent counsel Robert Ray confirmed that a new grand jury is looking at the president's conduct in the Lewinsky scandal as prosecutors decide whether to bring criminal charges after he leaves office in January.

"What's going to happen is totally out of our control," Essaye said.

Essaye said the fund will keep raising money through the end of the Clinton presidency, and then the trustees will decide what to do after that.

Much of the money for the fund has been raised through direct mail appeals; 96 percent of the 104,000 contributions received have been $100 or less.

But the fund also has sought five-figure contributions, including new donations from previous givers. Contributions are capped at $10,000 a year.