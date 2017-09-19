Strike over new transport taxes brings Haiti to a halt | News | Al Jazeera

Much of Haiti has come to a halt because of a transportation strike over new taxes proposed by the government.

Most Haitians do not have private cars and they get around on motorcycle taxis or the often elaborately painted vans and trucks known as "tap taps". But none were available on Monday as drivers took place in a strike over driver licenses, fuel and property, among other things.

"We don't want this budget [new taxes] to pass," one protester in the capital Port-au-Prince told The Associated Press. "We don't want it."

Another protester, Eddy Edouard, said he supported the strike "100 percent because the situation is tough for us".