She Doesn't Understand How Bad She Was, And Still Won't Go Away

"So, for example, in What Happened she complains with unrelenting bitterness that she did too address the concerns of the Rust Belt.

She did too speak directly to the damaged blue-collar class.

She did too appeal to the white voters who did not support her.

It's not her fault that they didn't believe her.

It's not her fault that, if they even heard her, they suspected her heart wasn't in the message.

She had her well-disciplined talking points like ducks in a row. If the ducks proved dead that's not her fault.

Has there been a more self-conscious major-party presidential candidate since Richard Nixon? The stiff way she moved, the personalizing of every slight, the grimacing smile as though she had been forced to teach herself how to wear her face: Nearly everything about Hillary Clinton spoke of a self-consciousness so vast, so heavy, that only the sternest will could shoulder it.

Like a robot with slow actuators, she always seemed to have a gap between a stimulus and her response a brief but noticeable moment of deciding how to react.

Leave aside questions of her truthfulness about everything from her Rose Hill law firm's files to her private email server while she was at the State Department.

Trump's needling epithet of "Crooked Hillary" gained traction because, regardless of her actual honesty, she had the affect of dishonesty the pause that recalls for many viewers a liar choosing what to say"

She just don't get it ?