Trump makes good on pledge to donate to Harvey relief

The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army received the largest portions of the president's donation â€” $300,000 each.

Two groups associated with Christian ministries â€” Samaritan's Purse and Reach Out America â€” were promised $100,000 each.

Eight other groups the ASPCA, Catholic Charities, Direct Relief, Habitat for Humanity, the Houston Humane Society, Operation Blessing, Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies and Team Rubicon would receive $25,000 apiece, the White House said earlier this month.