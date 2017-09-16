Sept.16th - Hillary spins the WHEEL of EXCUSES again =

Sexism and how it was used to hold her down !

While promoting her newly released memoir, Hillary Clinton has placed blame on several factors for her loss to Donald Trump last November from her own mistakes, to Russian interference in the U.S. election, and the late intervention by then-FBI director James Comey.

But Clinton has also spoken candidly about how deep-rooted sexism played a hand in her defeat, and about the double standards she faced as the first woman nominated by a major party for president in Americas 240-year history.

http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/clinton-theres-a-game-that%E2%80%99s-being-played-to-keep-women-in-their-place/ar-AAs19BY?li=BBmkt5R&ocid=spartandhp