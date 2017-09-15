Hillary wants to be exposed:

Clinton: Facebook must own up to its role in spreading fake news

"Clinton's comments come after Facebook announced last week it discovered that 470 inauthentic accounts spent about $100,000 to buy roughly 3,000 ads during the presidential campaign.

While the majority of the ads did not reference Clinton or President Trump, they were largely promoting divisive social issues, like immigration and gun control"

They say a criminal always returns to the scene of the crime. If she keeps screaming about Facebook - someone might just start taking a serious look at what she and her team did !

"Atleast some of the fake news was linked to Russia" - not the majority of it - not the over whelming amount - some of it !

They also carefully stay away from admitting or identifying American "Ad Agencies" and campaign people posting their Fake News style ads and postings.

The majority of fake news style adds on social media included over $60Million dollars worth of Hillary Clintons campaign postings. She owns two "Online Ad Agencies" - Bully Pulpit Interactive and Incite Agency = http://www.capitolcommunicator.com/bully-pulpit-interactive-acquires-the-incite-agency/

Much of this financed by George Soros as documented by Clinton Campaign finance donation statements and her "Clinton Victory Fund" statements.

But why look at the truth - lets blame it on the Russians and President Trump.