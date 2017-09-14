Newsvine

Rick4248

About Articles: 61 Seeds: 112 Comments: 4617 Since: Jan 2013

Feds Give Berkeley $97,999 to 'Honor the Legacy' of Black Panther Party

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Rick4248 View Original Article: freebeacon.com
Seeded on Thu Sep 14, 2017 6:32 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

National Park Service funds research project on Marxist revolutionary group Feds Give Berkeley $97,999.00 to Honor the Legacy of Black Panther Party - 

The National Park Service is spending roughly $100,000 for a research project seeking to "honor the legacy" of the Marxist revolutionary group the Black Panther Party.

The University of California, Berkeley, which has recently been at the center of violent protests from far-left groups, is receiving funding for the project.

*The PC brigade apologists have gone batshitz

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor