Feds Give Berkeley $97,999 to 'Honor the Legacy' of Black Panther Party

National Park Service funds research project on Marxist revolutionary group Feds Give Berkeley $97,999.00 to Honor the Legacy of Black Panther Party -

The National Park Service is spending roughly $100,000 for a research project seeking to "honor the legacy" of the Marxist revolutionary group the Black Panther Party.

The University of California, Berkeley, which has recently been at the center of violent protests from far-left groups, is receiving funding for the project.

*The PC brigade apologists have gone batshitz