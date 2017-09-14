Cultural Criticism with Professor Hillary Clinton - Washington Free Beacon

This is hilarious? I dunno, it's something:

Hillary Clinton thinks the lesson of Orwell's 1984 is that you should trust experts, leaders and the press

Hillary partisans are defending this graf by suggesting that the sentence about 1984 which is most decidedly not about the need to trust our leaders and the press has nothing to do with the sentence about the importance of trusting one's leaders, despite immediately preceding it.

Guys. C'mon. Here's a shorter version of that paragraph: "Authoritarianism is bad because it makes you distrust your leaders (like me, Hillary) and the press (98 percent of whom voted for me, Hillary), when we should both be blindly followed by you because you need to rely on us for the Truth." Not sure how else to put it, but: This is actual authoritarianism.

Anyway, I decided to pick up her book* and see what other critical insights she might have to pass on to our nation's youth. Lots of fascinating stuff here!

Hillary Clinton on Moby-Dick:

"As far back as I could remember, I wanted to be president. It's the one driving passion in my life as a little girl, I just imagined being able to send troops anywhere I wanted all over the world, being able to crush my enemies with a flick of my wrist and a nod of my head. But after my stunning loss in 2008 to a half-term senator with a crazy name who no one thought could ever appeal to white Americans, I had to stop and reconsider: should I give up? Should I just quit? Should I just stop chasing my dreams?

And then I remembered another hero who refused to give up on his future: Captain Ahab."