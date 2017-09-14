Hillary's resistance grows with ResistBot

The Resistance Now : Robots join the movement

Yes, as they cry about how others are using the web to influence voters and Washington - the Anti-Trump mostly pro-Dems are launching more and more websites. They can color them as Pro-Involvement - voter interaction tools - issue oriented advocates - what ever !

But read their posts/articles - there's a definite Dem slant - anti-Trump slant.

This week in the resistance

A robot joined the fight to defend Obamacare which remains in place indefinitely following a stunning defeat for Donald Trump this afternoon.

Resistbot launched earlier this month but picked up traction this week as protesters sought creative ways to pressure politicians on the healthcare vote.

Created by startup entrepreneur Eric Ries, it turns text messages into faxes which are then sent to members of Congress. And its free Resistbot is supported by donations.

"Resistbot" was born out of my personal frustrations with trying to contact my members of Congress, Ries said.

My reps phone lines are always jammed, and there's only someone there during the day [...] So I designed Resistbot to solve this problem for me. It makes it insanely easy to generate a fax to each of my representatives every day.