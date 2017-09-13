Newsvine

Hillary cries about Mr. Sanders - again !

By Rick4248
Wed Sep 13, 2017 3:34 PM
  Nows she says Mr.Sanders didn't give her the respect she deserves ! Mr.Sanders dominated the campaign narrative and talked over her! He should have dropped out sooner because he's not even a Democrat ! He tried to steal her ideas and inflate them but couldn't say how he could accomplish anything !

  Not one word about her people insulting every aspect of his life including saying he might not even be Jewish. Calling his ideas communism and socialist propaganda.  

 Poor Hillary, everyone teased her about Benghazi !

Who hasn't she blamed and what mistake did she actually lay claim to makings ?

#ClintonSorosAntifa

 

