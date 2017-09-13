Clinton: 'Dumbfounded' When Comey Reopened Email Probe

Clinton's interview came a day after the official release of her book, "What Happened," in which she offers her understanding of her loss in last year's election, discussing at times some of her "own shortcomings and the mistakes we made."

"I take responsibility for all of them," she wrote in the memoir. "In my more introspective moments, I do recognize that my campaign in 2016 lacked the sense of urgency and passion that I remember from (Bill Clinton's 1992 campaign)."

But the former secretary of state also used the book to settle scores with those whom she says kept her from the White House, including Comey, Bernie Sanders, Green Party nominee Jill Stein, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, Russian meddling, and the media.

*Also white people, women, men, Americans, Benghazi, Afghanistan, people of color, haters, lovers, kids playing video games, millenniums, old people, and Waldo - and on and on and on -