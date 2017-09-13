Analysis | Hillary Clinton's warning to Democrats: Don't be like Bernie

We knew from an excerpt of her book leakedÂ last week that Hillary Clinton wasn't particularly thrilled with the campaign Bernie Sanders ran against her. But in an interview released Tuesday, she really picked Sanders apart” at length.

Talking to the former Obama aides who now run the popular Pod Save America podcast, Clinton roundly denounced and dismissed not just Sanders's campaign but basically his entire political ethos, suggesting it's overly simplistic and awful for the Democratic Party. And at a time when Sanders's Medicare for all proposal just happens to be catching fire among top Democrats, it's difficult not to read this as Clinton's effort to arrest the party's tilting toward Sanders.