Kansas City Police Disarm Armed 'Antifa' Communist Rally

Kansas City police ordered the disarmament of armed #ANTIFA groups who marched in Washington Square Park this past Saturday.

Armed with semi-automatic rifles and ammunition, activists from the Kansas City Revolution Collective, Serve the People, and Progressive Youth Organization rallied within the park to the anti-Sharia group, ACT For America.

Dressed in black clothing and red balaclavas, the group carried red flags bearing the communist symbol.

The Kansas City Revolutionary Collective calls itself a Marxist-Leninist-Maoist collective that has posted calls for self-preservation against far-right militias whom they claim are supported by President Donald Trump.

*ANTIFA is a name meant to misinform - the more we learn - many groups are using this tactic - it reads better than ANARCHISTS