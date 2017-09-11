Todays spin on Hillary's wheel of Excuses = Access Hollywood

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton played fast and loose with the facts on Sunday in an attempt to defend her infamous deplorable remark.

You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trumps supporters into what I call the basket of deplorable. Right ? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic you name it, Clinton said at a fundraiser in New York last September. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up.

Clinton attempted to spin that remark which proved to be one of the pivotal moments of the 2016 campaign in a CBS interview that aired Sunday morning.

Why do you think that word deplorable was circulating in your mind? CBS Jane Pauley asked Clinton.

I thought Trump was behaving in a deplorable manner. I thought a lot of his appeals to voters were deplorable. I thought his behavior, as we saw on the Access Hollywood tape was deplorable. And there were a large number of people who didn't care. It did not matter to them, Clinton said.

But there's a gaping hole in that defense: Clinton attacked Trumps deplorable supporters on September 9 almost a full month before the Washington Post published the Access Hollywood tape on October 7.

In other words, Trumps behavior on the Access Hollywood tape couldn't have been the reason Clinton associated the word deplorable with Trump supporters.

