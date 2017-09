Political violence has repeatedly reared its head in Portland this year as well. At a June 4 free speech rally in Portland, antifa attacked free speech marchers and launched projectiles that included urine and feces filled balloons, balloons with unknown chemicals, marbles, bricks and rocks, the citys police chief explained in a letter to the mayor afterwards.

*Thanks to the Hillary/Soros alliance.