Soros-Backed Activists Say Pelosi Aiding 'Fascism' By Condemning Antifa

*The Soros/Clinton alliance brought US #ANTIFA - like Pandoras Box - you cant put the deamons back in - Thanks Hilly :

"Leading anti-Trump resistance group Refuse Fascism has condemned House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other critics of Antifa, saying they are abetting the fascism of the Trump administration.

The resistance group issued a statement Saturday declaring its support for Antifa and hammering its critics, even as Pelosi and others on the left attempt to distance themselves from Antifa, the violent far-left movement that federal authorities have said is engaging in domestic terror activity. Refuse Fascism specifically noted Pelosis criticisms of Antifa, before attacking all critics of Antifa as siding with fascism. The statement was titled Shameful, Dangerous, Wrong Attacks on Antifa. (RELATED: Anti-Trump ˜Resistance Groups Spreading North Korean Propaganda)

Differences over tactics, where they exist, must not divide the peoples resistance. Distancing and effectively joining in the threats and attack by this fascist regime, and other government authorities, is not only morally bankrupt, it also accommodates and quickly leads to collaboration with fascism, Refuse Fascism stated.

