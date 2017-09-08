It's Not Enough To "Move To The Left"

Excerpt from "Progressive rhetoric is not enough alone. People actually have to like you !"

by Nathan J.Robinson

"Since the devastating 2016 election, some senior people in the party who did not recognize the seriousness of its problems have begun to reconsider.

Chuck Schumer has gone from thinking that Democrats could discard working class rural Pennsylvanians and rely on suburban Philadelphia Republicans to vowing that Democrats will show the country that we're the party on the side of working people.

A record number of Democrats are now supporting single-payer health care, which has gone from something Hillary Clinton insisted would never, ever happen to a potential litmus test for Democratic candidates in 2020.

There is evidence that Democratic candidates are moving left after seeing the rising number of people who identify with the party's progressive faction, and conscious of the need to appeal to the demographic that Bernie Sanders energized and Hillary Clinton alienated.

https://www.currentaffairs.org/2017/09/its-not-enough-to-move-to-the-left

(Something for stone head Dems to think about)