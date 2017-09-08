Dems should be scared - Hillary is still pulling the strings !

Hillary is and was desperate to win at all cost (last estimate over $1BILLION dollars)

She assisted George Soros and he funded her with Millions (last estimate over $10Million)

Together they brought #ANTIFA to disrupt Trump rallies and cause violence and disruption - her/Dems first ploy was to actually blame that on President Trump. Now, if they would have gone away after the inauguration - that B.S. might have floated.

But they didn't realize you cant control #ANTIFA - they have no loyalty - they follow their own drum beat. Once they established their selves here - found alternate funding sources - they are marching to their true anarchist drum beat again.

Bad move - but now the Dems have to deal with them and Hillary !

But she doesn't care - she's pushing her own Hillary Resistance efforts. She has hundreds of millions of dollars and the most dangerous part is her crippled ego. You people have a vengeful ego maniac on your hands who has access to hundreds of millions of dollars.

She has thousands of loyal government insider and hundreds more that fear her ability to alter their lives. Dems will now have to live with what ever she and her internet digital businesses can dream up.

Good Luck with ignoring and excusing that !

Your the ones who should be scared - its your Party she's gonna take down with her -