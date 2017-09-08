Bernie punked at the primary convention

Bernie conceded the primary to Hillary - so now he has to put up with what ever she says !

When Bernie Sanders found out Hillary used PAID REGISTERED LOBBYISTS as Pre-Committed Super Delegates for her during the primary - he chose to concede to her. In stead of standing up and exposing her and Mrs Wassermann's fraud - he conceded.

Its illegal to use PAID REGISTERED LOBBYISTS as Dem Super Delegates - but he feared retribution if he exposed her. So he now has nothing to say about what she does or says - he excused and covered her.

That's the problem - the Dems excuse and cover the Clintons. They have facilitated bringing hundreds of millions of dollars through their Foundations. Its beyond imagination Hillary has the nerve to continue to stand and blame others for her loss.

The Dems again are forced to put up with her as she still controls hundreds of millions of dollars in multiple PAC's, Campaign Funds and not to mention the Clinton Foundations. So its either they need her money - or they fear what else she could do?

#ClintonObamaSoros

http://www.nydailynews.com/entertainment/tv/bernie-sanders-hillary-clinton-stop-arguing-2016-article-1.3479250?cid=msn