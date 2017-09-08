Round and round the Wheel of Excuses spins - todays excuse is

Round and round the Wheel of Excuses spins - todays excuse for Hillary's losing campaign is = Bernie Sanders
Hillary says, Sander attacks on her character and progressive credentials caused lasting damage, she charges in the book, making it harder to unify progressives in the general election and paving the way for Donald Trumps Crooked Hillary campaign. I don't know if that bothered Bernie or not.
Ouch. This is the grudge that won't go away, said Slates Ben Mathis-Lilley of Clinton's feelings toward Sanders. But Clinton's jabs are more than personal pique. She is effectively warning her colleagues in the Democratic establishment: Don't give Bernie the keys to the party.
Stay tuned for the next spin of the Wheel of Excuses -