Round and round the Wheel of Excuses spins - todays excuse is

By Rick4248
Thu Sep 7, 2017 11:15 PM
Round and round the Wheel of Excuses spins - todays excuse for Hillary's losing campaign is = Bernie Sanders

Hillary says, Sander attacks on her character and progressive credentials caused lasting damage, she charges in the book, making it harder to unify progressives in the general election and paving the way for Donald Trumps Crooked Hillary campaign. I don't know if that bothered Bernie or not.

Ouch. This is the grudge that won't go away, said Slates Ben Mathis-Lilley of Clinton's feelings toward Sanders. But Clinton's jabs are more than personal pique. She is effectively warning her colleagues in the Democratic establishment: Don't give Bernie the keys to the party.

 

Stay tuned for the next spin of the Wheel of Excuses -

