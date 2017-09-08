Newsvine

Hillary endorses Clinton echo chamber website !

Seeded by Rick4248
Seeded on Thu Sep 7, 2017 10:33 PM
Another example of Hillary's unending war against reality. Hillary helps launch a website called Verrit which is a monster Hillary lovers echo chamber of ludicrous extreme !

   "The Daous themselves are uninteresting except as a case study of the kind of ideological zeal that has made the Democratic Party incapable of introspection and error-correction. Verrit itself, however, turns out to be an unusually illuminating illustration of nearly every single tendency that continues to undermine the partys political fortunes.

   Rarely does something come along that so neatly captures the problem, and with Hillary herself having enthusiastically endorsed it, its more obvious than ever why the Clintonian philosophy needs to be abandoned if Democrats are ever going to stand a chance of winning elections again" 

