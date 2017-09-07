Todays spin on Hillary's WHEEL of EXCUSES

The Wheel of excuses has landed on Matt Lauer and Hillary's Email Scandals.

"The 69-year-old Democrat is releasing a new memoir on September 12 titled What Happened, focusing on what caused her loss in the 2016 presidential bid against Donald Trump.

The Daily Mail reported Thursday Clinton wrote she was ticked off and almost physically sick by the morning show gabber's persistent focus on her emails.

Matt Lauer had turned what should have been a serious discussion into a pointless ambush, she reportedly wrote.

At the time, the anchor pressed Clinton about her email negligence, saying: You're communicating on highly sensitive topics.

Why wasn't it more than a mistake?

Why wasn't it disqualifying?

Stay tuned for the next spin of the WHEEL of EXCUSES, hosted by Hillary Clinton

So much spite, anger and contempt for one person to carry !