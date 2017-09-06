Feinstein Admits DACA on Shaky Legal Ground

Obama said he couldn't do it - he said it would be illegal - then he did it anyway -

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.) conceded Tuesday that the Obama-era executive action DACA was on "shaky legal ground."

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced that it would phase-out DACA, with Attorney General Jeff Sessions emphasizing that the order constituted an "unconstitutional exercise of authority."

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, gave those brought into the United States illegally as children shelter from deportation. The executive order was implemented under President Barack Obama in June of 2012.

Chuck Todd, host of MSNBC's "Meet the Press Daily," asked Feinstein straight: "Was DACA legal?"

"DACA was executive order," Feinstein said. "Legal is the law of passage of something. I, you know, there are ten attorneys general that are prepared to sue. I don't want to get into that."