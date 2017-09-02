Per Report James Comey Did Not Exonerate Hillary Clinton - Obama Did - Think Americana

"in classic Obama fashion, he was urging her innocence of a strawman crime while dodging any discussion of the crimes she had actually committed.

As we also now know but as Obama knew at the time the president himself had communicated with Clinton over her non-secure, private communications system, using an alias.

The Obama administration refused to disclose these several e-mail exchanges because they undoubtedly involve classified conversations between the president and his secretary of state.

It would not have been possible to prosecute Mrs. Clinton for mishandling classified information without its being clear that President Obama had engaged in the same conduct. The administration was never, ever going to allow that to happen.