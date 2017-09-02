Hillarys legacy in Haiti - what ever happened to

Much of Haiti still looks like a war zone after 7 years. Thousands still live in temporary tent like shelters with no running water or toilets. While the Harbor/tourist area looks pretty with the new Marriot (most locals cant afford a meal there). But everyone else is still living in a sort of twilight zone - trapped between poverty and the failed promises of Foundation Rebuild Efforts.

But the money is gone - the Foundation workers aren't delivery what they promised -

Hillarys' Haitian legacy = $300 Million US Federal tax dollars plus more was spent to build sweat shops.

The workers would end up getting paid $3.00 a day -

1. The Caracol Bay area was slated to become a World Heritage Site and park, with great potential for tourism.

2. The Caracol Bay area is a site of great archaeological wealth.

3. The population of a massive Free-Trade Zone (FTZ, sweatshop zone) into the area will create vast slums.

4. The FTZ will pollute massive quantities of fresh water.

5. The bay is to be blasted to create a deep-water port for convenient export.

6. Funding uses tax dollars “mostly from the U.S.“ to benefit textile and clothing companies that are not necessarily American, and every job created there will likely result in lay-offs of workers in U.S.

7. The factory owners are tax free for fifteen years. Not one cent will ever flow into the Haitian treasury, nor, for that matter, to America.