Sign of whats to come from Dems/media

In a time when online debate, discussions, open forums, and social media is growing hourly - MSN shuts down their comment section on their MSN.com home pages.

Places like News Vine and others are being shut down. The irony of seeing their "Opinion" page with no comment section is truly sad.

But many believe this is a sign of what's coming - this is a signal of the main stream Dems/media trying to limit back talk.

But as everything else with online innovations - for every one they close - the people will open one hundred more ! So in the end - the Dems/media loses money.