Masked anarchists violently rout right-wing demonstrators in Berkeley

Can you say, #ANTIFA - the Dems/media refuses to - The Resistance Groups and Soros supported insurgents just keep on making Hillary proud !

An army of anarchists in black clothing and masks routed a small group of right-wing demonstrators who had gathered in a Berkeley park Sunday to rail against the city's famed progressive politics, driving them out - sometimes violently -- while overwhelming a huge contingent of police officers.

Hundreds of officers tried to maintain calm in and around Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park before the 1 p.m. No Marxism in Berkeley rally, putting up barricades, searching bags and confiscating sticks, masks, pepper spray and even water bottles. The goal was to head off the type of clashes that sprang from similar rallies in the city earlier this year.