Something is brewing and many believe the Dems/Media is preparing for it !

Hillary's resistance movement !

More and more we see and hear about the new censorship tools used and being developed for social media. What we have learned is there's not many laws that hold people responsible for what they post online. Even less accountability to insure Political content is accurate, honest or proven.

Now we find slowly - quietly - websites like NV - comment sections and open forums and such are being shut down. They surprisingly are on "News Sites" owned by mainstream news agencies. The same people who scream for freedom of the press - the same people who scream about defending free speech !

There seems to be a increase and build up of planned , scheduled National Rallies and Politically drive events coming. Its seems the "Anti-Everything" Resistance groups have an actual preplanned National wave of these events planned. Permits have been applied for and approved in many states/Towns !

The Dems have said many times they want impeachment proceedings started within two months -

They have stated and planned to try and bombard the President with contrived issues until he resigns -

They have Hillary Clinton and Barrack Obama running and increasing their Shadow Government and their Resistance Groups.

It appears now with the introduction and open use of #ANTIFA - they are willing to encourage a National Race War.

Somethings coming folks !

STAND UP - SPEAK UP - BE HEARD - AMERICA FIRST