Phoenix prepares for the Clinton supported #ANTIFA thugs to arrive and pray the don't.

Dems try to blame President Trump

Phoenix Democrats and AZDEMS.org try and shift blame for any violence tonight in Phoenix , Arizona . if it should occur.

Its the Hillary supported #ANTIFA thugs everyone is fearing will show up. They are the ones who usually attacked people after the campaign rallies held by then Candidate Trump.

Now that he won the election - #Antifa and Clinton Resistance Loyalists have turned violent at any rally they seem to attend. They have been attacking Police, Free Speech Rally goers and even started a mini riot with what they called Nazi's and Racists.

Its starting to become obvious to everyone that they seem to just want to fight. They started more violence in Boston after appearing at another free speech rally.

Hillary and her Resistance Groups have vowed to hold rolling rallies and work strikes across America. How she and her financier George Soros believes this helps her Democrat Political friends or America is beyond comprehension of most Americans.

#2017SummerOfDescent #ClintonObamaSoros #ClintonSweatShops