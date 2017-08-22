Hillary's Resistance Group funds and promotes more anti-everything rallies and protests

#ClintonObamaSoros

There is no doubt Hillary Clinton and her two "Online agencies" - Bully Pulpit Interactive and Incite Agency - have been spreading the word and directing the resistance/protests. She is the main internet website propaganda tool of her Resistance Insurgency.

She controls the spending and funding from her "Resistance PAC" - She and her loyalists have been waging a insurgent style war against our Government and President.

Her largest known single financial supporter has been George Soros - Google him. The google their newest tool - #ANTIFA

May 4, 2017 - Washington (CNN)Hillary Clinton, reentering the political fray months after her 2016 campaign loss, will soon launch a political organization aimed at funding "resistance" groups that are standing up to President Donald Trump, sources with knowledge of the plans tell CNN.

May 15, 2017 - In the months since her devastating loss in the presidential election, rumors have been swirling about what Hillary Clinton would do next.https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/5/15/15643356/clinton-funding-resistance-onward-together

