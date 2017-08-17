First they brought US the KKK - now ANTIFA

The Dems are doing it again !

During the Presidential campaign it was the Dem supported violent anarchists called #ANTIFA that caused riots and vandalism.

As always they hid their faces. The were the ones who came to fight - the ones who came to insight and intimidate. The same ones the Dems and their Party friends are now defending.

The KKK is a hate filled group riding on yesterdays fear. They are nothing as far as what their predecessors were and what they did. But they do scare the hell out of allot of easily scared people - don't they ! The media empowers them and the Dems deny their ownership !

Antifa is violent, they are vandals, arsonists and regardless of what they claim - they are anarchist fascists. But the Dems/media defend them because they are and have been used by and supported by Clinton/Soros.

You own them now !

Dems also gave birth to the KKK - you can run from it but its all documented.

Just like when history records this time in our Nation

- Dems gave birth to ANTIFA in America.

Congratulations - your doing it again !