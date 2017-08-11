Dems/Media and the "Resistance" admitt Impeachment and Russian collusion propaganda isn't working.

Fighting over everything, RESIST,INSIST and VOTE NO to everything isn't working. Its actually letting Republicans off the hook on moving legislation.

The author along with most Washington Dems recognize, "obsessing over subpoenas, much less clamoring for impeachment, they say, distracts from larger policy debates and congressional midterm elections whose outcomes will last beyond Trump"

Dems and their media have tried day after day to create road blocks and headline creating headlines !

Support for their disruption is dwindling among their own people.

While Washington Dems resist - premiums rise for healthcare.

While Washington Dems fight for illegal immigrants and refugee hand outs and tax funded programs - Americans do with out.

2018 is coming fast - mid term elections could change everything in Washington for years to come. Dems and their media need to wake up - America is watching - the World is watching !

The Dems projected #2017SummerOf Descent has been a complete failure.