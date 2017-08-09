Special counsel Robert Mueller's finances go public - POLITICO

Hillary Clintons two "Online ad Agencies" - Bully Pulpit Interactive and Incite Agency spent millions for ad space on Face Book - her teams of paid and volunteer Trolls/posters posted thousands and thousands of Anti-Trump posts/comments and News Style Ads. - But nobodies looking at that - they are blaming it all on Russia -

Now we see Mr.Mueller did "Legal work" for Facebook -

article quote: "Mr. Mueller's disclosure lists assets belonging to him and his spouse valued at a total of between $4.2 million and $15.2 million. The figures aren't precise because the form reports ranges of values, not specific amounts.

In addition, some assets like residences and federal government retirement funds do not need to be reported.

Mueller's legal work for Facebook is notable because that company could potentially hold valuable data for his investigation."(and into Hillary Clintons online Fake News Campaign*)

Lastly look at all the lawyers/hitmen he's hiring - they are all Clinton supporters. Seems like all these Dem Players have allot of similar cash sources that need looking into as well !

"Mueller's client list from his former firm, Wilmer Hale, reads like a who's who of America's most prominent businesses, including Facebook, Apple, Intel, Sony Pictures, Booz Allen Hamilton and the National Football League.

Mueller was also on the paid-speaking circuit in recent years, addressing businesses like Goldman Sachs, charities and lecture series, as well as industry groups like the Nuclear Energy Institute and the Insurance Information Institute.

Mueller's speaking engagements brought him about $241,000 since the beginning of 2016, the report says. His most lucrative speech during that period was to the Mexican bank Banamex for $52,000.00"

http://www.politico.com/story/2017/08/08/robert-mueller-counsel-financial-records-241414