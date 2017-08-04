Canada PM says 'strong system' can handle migrant influx

Canada's Quebec province, which borders several US states, has seen a large influx of migrants, mainly Haitians, but the system is working, and security of ordinary Canadians has not been compromised, the prime minister said.

"We remain an open and compassionate country, but part of remaining that way is reassuring Canadians that we are processing properly all of these new arrivals," he said.

In July alone, nearly 1,700 people took advantage of services provided by a Montreal body tasked with welcoming new asylum seekers, as compared with 800 in each previous month since the end of winter.

