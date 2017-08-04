The deal was negotiated last summer by Obamas Secretary of State, John Kerry

There's only one problem, say refugee watchdogs.

These really arent refugees at all. They are illegal aliens who tried to sneak into Australia, were interdicted at sea and taken to an off-shore detention center in Papua New Guinea. They migrated from some of the "worlds worst jihadist strongholds in Afghanistan, Sudan, Somalia, Iran and Iraq.

The process of resettling these refugees, mostly men, is well underway, immigration analyst Nayla Rush reports for the Washington-based Center for Immigration Studies.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) referred for resettlement in the United States over 850 detainees who were granted refugee status, Rush writes. Those could be admitted by the end of October, after undergoing extreme vetting. But, no matter how extreme or dependable the vetting (and the data U.S. officials use to screen these refugees is transmitted from a private refugee-resettlement contractor), the question remains: Why resettle Australias unwanted refugees in the United States?

Most also suffer from serious mental health issues, are not keen on coming to the United States to begin with (Australia was and still is their preferred destination), and are likely to have nothing but disdain for President Trump, she reports.

Ann Corcoran, author of the Refugee Resettlement Watch blog, told WND people everywhere are outraged by this so-called deal that President Trump is moving forward with.

She pointed out that the United Nations is committing fraud by designating illegal aliens all over the world as refugees, which automatically puts them on a track destined for the Western democracies.

