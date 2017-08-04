Newsvine

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull defends 'warm,' 'enduring' relationship with Trump after transcripts leaked

    The one big reason President Trump said what he said to the Prime Minister was hidden from the public by the Dems/Media.

 President Trump was upset - mainly because once again a private deal had been struck by XPresident Obama: "The two world leaders had a heated discussion about an agreement made by former President Barack Obama for the U.S. to accept refugees from Australian detention centers"

  This is what the Dems/Media hasn't reported in their other articles - they have been trying to make President Trump sound like he was out of control or that his relationship with the Prime Minister was bad - NOT TRUE - more Dems spin and B.S. 

 

 

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he has a "warm" and "enduring" relationship just a day after a transcript of his January phone call with Trump was leaked to the Washington Post and published.

