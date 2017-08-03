Washington Dem Dinosaurs preach

In a ridiculous twist the Dems head Washington Dinosaurs offer "New Deal" speech for Americans.

They are adding to their standard "RESIST, INSIST and VOTE NO to everything agenda.

Their new song is "Bigger, Better and Allot More" -

Lets see - Millions more Refugees and Illegal aliens eating up our tax funded free bees.

Better tax funded training opportunities for the no/low skilled imported Refugees and Illegal Aliens.

At the same time, allot more of everything they can possibly promise you to get your vote.

Sounds like they spent allot of time coming up with their "New Plan"/Slogan ! From all reports in the media it took a whole week and in the end they agreed the Pappa John Pizza jingle fits best.

You can relabel your Party/Brand/Product - but in the end if your using the same old ingredients - you get status quo dinosaur talking heads.

So what exactly will be "Improved" and just how many Trillions in tax dollars will it cost US ?

How do you accomplish any of that while your RESISTING, INSISTING and VOTING NO on everything ?