Canada welcomes and encourages more immigrants and Illegal Immigrants.

Thu Aug 3, 2017 8:49 AM
   Montreal has now turned their Olympic Stadium into a temporary shelter for immigrants.

They are welcoming into Canada all those refugees and Illegal Immigrants now feeling unwelcome in America.

 Canada has very generous housing , food and educational programs all tax funded and FREE to all those who apply.

Canada's borders are wide open and no special ID is required - many areas along the border are not patrolled and a easy walk from United States into Canada.

 Bring your family, friends and tell those relatives back home - Canada is wide open and welcomes you/them. 

