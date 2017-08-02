White House aide battles reporters over Trump immigration plan

Its about time the White House called a spade a spade. These Dems/media parrots have been controlling the news narrative for far too long.

Its time we have compassion for American workers - imported low skilled low wage people depress American wages.

article quote, "When Acosta asked if the bill's preference for English speakers was designed so that the U.S. would only take in people from Great Britain and Australia, Miller exploded

"I can honestly say: I am shocked at your statement that you think only people from Great Britain and Australia would know English," Miller said, speaking over Acosta, who tried to interject several times. "It reveals your cosmopolitan bias to a shocking degree - this is an amazing moment."

Acosta responded by accusing the Trump White House of trying to "engineer the racial and ethnic flow of people into this country," a claim Miller called, "one of the most outrageous, insulting, ignorant and foolish things you've ever said."