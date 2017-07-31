Newsvine

Rick4248

About Articles: 43 Seeds: 89 Comments: 3970 Since: Jan 2013

A Dems/media lynch mob is trying to take down Trump

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Rick4248 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Mon Jul 31, 2017 8:15 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

And it's not just the left that is hating Trump. A good number of conservatives are participating in the lynch mob. If you think there wasn't a dose of personal animus in John McCain's vote to keep ObamaCare intact, you're living in the Land of Oz. Sen. McCain despises Donald Trump, perhaps with justification, and fully understands how his vote has damaged the president.Â 

Another conservative, pundit Peggy Noonan, recently launched a vicious personal attack on Trump's manhood. Ms. Noonan basically ignored the unprecedented battering the president has taken in the media as a reason that he might respond to criticism inappropriately at times. She is smart enough to know the media score but not honest enough to provide perspective while denigrating Trump.

By the way, that's what seeking the truth is all about, providing some honest perspective even if you don't like someone.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor