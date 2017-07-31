Newsvine

I'm a Democrat but Nancy Pelosi is totally clueless about what Democrats need to do to win

Pelosis pitch was straightforward: our economy is rigged against Americas workers and only Democrats can fix it.

One small problem: America has heard this before. On countless commercials. In numerous debates. For months on end.

As highlighted by even supportive media outlets, A Better Deal is largely a rehash of solutions offered by Hillary Clinton during her failed presidential campaign.

  That doesnt mean A Better Deal is without merit, as Foxs Chris Wallace noted. But clearly something was missing when Clinton made these same losing arguments.

