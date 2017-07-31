Washington Dems lead by Mr.Schumer have no "Plan B"

With the 2018 midterms coming - their time is running out.

They have no "Plan B" when obstruction doesn't work - the only hope they have is a new "Label on the Dem Brand" !

They first thought RESIST, INSIST and VOTE NO would help them "Win" - win what, no one knows yet. They also found every time they try to pin the tail on the Russians - Clintons and their cronies seem to show up - that's not doing so good either.

They have also been unsuccessful in finding a pour old single gay black women - one who would say Trump cheated her out of her security deposit.

So now Pelosi says, 2018 midterms wins aren't important.

So recap: