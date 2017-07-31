Newsvine

Rick4248

About Articles: 40 Seeds: 84 Comments: 3845 Since: Jan 2013

Washington Dems lead by Mr.Schumer have no "Plan B"

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Rick4248
Mon Jul 31, 2017 8:44 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

      With the 2018 midterms coming - their time is running out.

They have no "Plan B" when obstruction doesn't work - the only hope they have is a new "Label on the Dem Brand" !

 They first thought RESIST, INSIST and VOTE NO would help them "Win" - win what, no one knows yet. They also found every time they try to pin the tail on the Russians - Clintons and their cronies seem to show up - that's not doing so good either.

   They have also been unsuccessful in finding a pour old single gay black women - one who would say Trump cheated her out of her security deposit. 

  So now Pelosi says, 2018 midterms wins aren't important.

   So recap:

  • they have no "Plan B"
  • - not sure what they are "winning" for whom
  • - now Schumer wants to "help guide the Republicans" - to where ?

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor