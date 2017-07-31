Washington Dems lead by Mr.Schumer have no "Plan B"

With the 2018 midterms coming - their time is running out.
They have no "Plan B" when obstruction doesn't work - the only hope they have is a new "Label on the Dem Brand" !
They first thought RESIST, INSIST and VOTE NO would help them "Win" - win what, no one knows yet. They also found every time they try to pin the tail on the Russians - Clintons and their cronies seem to show up - that's not doing so good either.
They have also been unsuccessful in finding a pour old single gay black women - one who would say Trump cheated her out of her security deposit.
So now Pelosi says, 2018 midterms wins aren't important.
So recap:
- they have no "Plan B"
- - not sure what they are "winning" for whom
- - now Schumer wants to "help guide the Republicans" - to where ?